Versor Investments LP Has $597,000 Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Versor Investments LP boosted its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 125.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 765 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Trading Up 0.9 %

FDS opened at $408.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $342.20 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 40.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $381.56 and its 200 day moving average is $403.91.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.58. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 44.24%. The company had revenue of $488.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FactSet Research Systems

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total value of $1,006,037.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total transaction of $927,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,479,348.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sheila B. Jordan sold 2,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $391.15, for a total transaction of $1,006,037.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,233.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,407 shares of company stock worth $4,430,827. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $102.00 to $418.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $475.00 to $390.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $550.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $407.50.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.