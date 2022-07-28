Versor Investments LP Has $645,000 Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Versor Investments LP raised its stake in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $645,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Acushnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in Acushnet by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 10.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Acushnet by 21.5% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Acushnet from $56.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded Acushnet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Acushnet has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.17.

NYSE GOLF opened at $47.20 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17 and a beta of 0.71. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $37.46 and a 1-year high of $57.87.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $606.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $571.20 million. Acushnet had a return on equity of 15.47% and a net margin of 8.05%. Acushnet’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Acushnet’s payout ratio is currently 30.77%.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes golf products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, Korea, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, and FootJoy Golf Wear.

