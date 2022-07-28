Versor Investments LP Has $669,000 Stock Position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Versor Investments LP lowered its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,733 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $669,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 28,270.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,553,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,016,000 after purchasing an additional 6,530,082 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,549,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,440,000 after purchasing an additional 346,837 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,352,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,025,000 after acquiring an additional 151,248 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 2,836,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,921,000 after acquiring an additional 163,280 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,534,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,624,000 after acquiring an additional 112,855 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Flowers Foods alerts:

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $27.67 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.33 and a 200-day moving average of $26.78. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.13 and a beta of 0.25. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $29.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ryals Mcmullian sold 66,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total transaction of $1,751,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,934,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,328,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 11.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on FLO. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Flowers Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Flowers Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flowers Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowers Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.