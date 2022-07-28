Versor Investments LP Increases Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) by 268.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,597 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Altos Ventures Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Roblox during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,539,770,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,427,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,197,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,284 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 131,594.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,399,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,011,000 after purchasing an additional 5,395,391 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Roblox by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,092,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,068,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Roblox by 2,731.6% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,478,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390,829 shares in the last quarter. 68.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 32,695 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $991,966.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 839,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,484,902.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 7,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total value of $239,139.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 208,343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,321,126.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 28.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:RBLX opened at $41.95 on Thursday. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.37.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.01% and a negative return on equity of 89.70%. The company had revenue of $631.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Co. will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RBLX. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Roblox from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Truist Financial lowered Roblox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Roblox from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.25.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

