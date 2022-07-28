Versor Investments LP Lowers Stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA)

Versor Investments LP reduced its position in shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in FOX were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FOXA. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund raised its position in shares of FOX by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 8,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of FOX by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its position in shares of FOX by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 24,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its position in shares of FOX by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FOX alerts:

FOX Price Performance

Shares of FOXA opened at $34.67 on Thursday. Fox Co. has a twelve month low of $31.33 and a twelve month high of $44.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOXA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). FOX had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. FOX’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fox Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FOXA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of FOX from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of FOX from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of FOX from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FOX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Moffett Nathanson decreased their price target on shares of FOX to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.20.

FOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming; Television; and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news, business news, and sports content for distribution primarily through cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators, telecommunications companies, and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOXA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.