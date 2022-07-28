Versor Investments LP Makes New $607,000 Investment in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 16,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 22.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. 90.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Warrior Met Coal Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HCC opened at $31.25 on Thursday. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $42.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.39, a quick ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.14.

Warrior Met Coal Dividend Announcement

Warrior Met Coal ( NYSE:HCC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.55. Warrior Met Coal had a return on equity of 45.69% and a net margin of 26.02%. The business had revenue of $378.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $412.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 77.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Warrior Met Coal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.90%.

Insider Activity at Warrior Met Coal

In related news, CAO Brian M. Chopin sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $289,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,530. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HCC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $36.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Warrior Met Coal from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Warrior Met Coal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

About Warrior Met Coal

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

Further Reading

