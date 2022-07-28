Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 10,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $587,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Golden Entertainment by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 99,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,011,000 after purchasing an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Golden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. 68.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GDEN opened at $42.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.98. Golden Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.21 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 2.57.

Golden Entertainment ( NASDAQ:GDEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.63. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.22% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm had revenue of $273.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GDEN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com cut Golden Entertainment from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Golden Entertainment from $57.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.33.

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

