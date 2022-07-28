Versor Investments LP Makes New Investment in Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 13,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 15,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the period. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 29,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,356,000 after buying an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after buying an additional 49,997 shares during the period.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
Invitation Homes stock opened at $36.97 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.88. Invitation Homes Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.15 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.
Invitation Homes Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. Invitation Homes’s dividend payout ratio is currently 176.00%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
INVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Invitation Homes from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Invitation Homes in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down from $48.00) on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.34.
About Invitation Homes
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
