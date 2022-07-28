Versor Investments LP Purchases 1,501 Shares of AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 149.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,501 shares during the quarter. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $11,596,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 37,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,547,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $263.00 to $229.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $231.00 target price on AvalonBay Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $260.00 to $212.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $240.50.

AvalonBay Communities Trading Up 2.3 %

AvalonBay Communities Announces Dividend

Shares of AVB stock opened at $202.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day moving average of $224.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a 1-year low of $183.35 and a 1-year high of $259.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.59 per share. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. AvalonBay Communities’s payout ratio is 79.10%.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

Featured Stories

