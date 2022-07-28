Versor Investments LP Purchases 3,094 Shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE)

Versor Investments LP lifted its stake in CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,694 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,094 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in CubeSmart were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CUBE. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of CubeSmart in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its stake in shares of CubeSmart by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in CubeSmart by 503.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

Get CubeSmart alerts:

CubeSmart Stock Performance

NYSE CUBE opened at $44.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.98, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average of $42.47 and a 200-day moving average of $47.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. CubeSmart has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $57.34.

CubeSmart Dividend Announcement

CubeSmart ( NYSE:CUBE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.40). The company had revenue of $238.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.13 million. CubeSmart had a net margin of 26.65% and a return on equity of 10.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CubeSmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 163.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on CUBE shares. Evercore ISI set a $58.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $57.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $66.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CubeSmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.00.

About CubeSmart

(Get Rating)

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CUBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CubeSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CubeSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.