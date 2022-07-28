Versor Investments LP Purchases 600 Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

Versor Investments LP grew its stake in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 20.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,600 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 84.3% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 306 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 94.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FRC. Barclays lowered their price target on First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.33.

NYSE:FRC opened at $157.82 on Thursday. First Republic Bank has a twelve month low of $133.37 and a twelve month high of $222.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $149.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $159.76. The company has a market cap of $28.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.10.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 27.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 8.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

