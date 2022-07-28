Versor Investments LP Purchases 6,568 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,240 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,568 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Old Republic International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,446,874 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,744,000 after acquiring an additional 748,168 shares during the period. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 1.1% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 5,043,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $130,463,000 after buying an additional 55,475 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,266,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $104,871,000 after buying an additional 138,062 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 2,470,346 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $63,908,000 after buying an additional 51,035 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Old Republic International by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,263,515 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,637,000 after buying an additional 64,067 shares during the period. 78.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James cut shares of Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Republic International Stock Up 0.1 %

In other news, Director Lisa J. Caldwell purchased 9,920 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, with a total value of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director Steven R. Walker acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.59 per share, with a total value of $32,385.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,135. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Lisa J. Caldwell acquired 9,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.63 per share, for a total transaction of $234,409.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $252,982.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORI opened at $22.81 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $20.93 and a 12 month high of $27.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.19.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.79% and a net margin of 14.56%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Old Republic International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.91%.

About Old Republic International

Old Republic International Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the insurance underwriting and related services business primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and the Republic Financial Indemnity Group Run-off Business.

