Versor Investments LP Raises Stock Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Versor Investments LP boosted its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 43.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,400 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,799 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in BOX were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOX. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 474.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in BOX by 1,000.0% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,100 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in BOX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BOX by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in BOX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

Insider Transactions at BOX

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,480,250.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $343,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,395,137 shares in the company, valued at $36,901,373.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $435,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,462,315 shares in the company, valued at $42,480,250.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,164,350 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

BOX Stock Up 2.3 %

BOX opened at $28.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -87.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $33.04.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The software maker reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $238.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.48 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Box, Inc. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BOX. StockNews.com cut BOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 18th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on BOX to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.56.

BOX Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BOX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.