Versor Investments LP Takes Position in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,608 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INVA. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in Innoviva by 289.5% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 1,140,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after acquiring an additional 847,800 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in Innoviva by 516.7% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,101,102 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,306,000 after purchasing an additional 922,555 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Innoviva by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 837,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,446,000 after purchasing an additional 98,804 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Innoviva by 11.0% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 721,304 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,957,000 after purchasing an additional 71,559 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innoviva during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,963,000.

Get Innoviva alerts:

Innoviva Stock Performance

Innoviva stock opened at $14.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.80. Innoviva, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.02. Innoviva had a return on equity of 49.31% and a net margin of 47.30%. The business had revenue of $90.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.13 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Innoviva from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Innoviva in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

About Innoviva

(Get Rating)

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA), umeclidinium bromide (UMEC), with a LABA, and VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.