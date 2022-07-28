Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Vinci SA (OTCMKTS:VCISY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 93.0% from the June 30th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 378,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Vinci Price Performance

VCISY stock opened at $22.99 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.81. Vinci has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $29.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VCISY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €105.00 ($107.14) to €110.00 ($112.24) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Vinci from €113.00 ($115.31) to €114.00 ($116.33) in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vinci from €118.00 ($120.41) to €112.00 ($114.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Vinci in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Vinci from €116.00 ($118.37) to €119.00 ($121.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.75.

About Vinci

VINCI SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the concessions, energy, and construction segments primarily in France. It Concessions segment operates motorway concessions with a network of 4,419 kilometers in France; 45 airports; 4,437 kilometers of motorways; highways, railways, and 4 stadiums, as well as operates airports in France and in 11 other countries.

