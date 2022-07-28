Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3) Given a €191.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €191.00 ($194.90) price objective on Volkswagen (ETR:VOW3 – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

VOW3 has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €310.00 ($316.33) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €175.00 ($178.57) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €115.00 ($117.35) price objective on Volkswagen in a research note on Monday.

Volkswagen Stock Performance

ETR:VOW3 opened at €130.80 ($133.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €141.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €156.65. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €120.56 ($123.02) and a 52-week high of €210.60 ($214.90). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 133.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.60 billion and a PE ratio of 3.60.

Volkswagen Company Profile

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles, engines, and vehicle software; and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

