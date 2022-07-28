W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW) Stock Holdings Raised by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 955 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $712,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,304 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.47% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE:GWW opened at $487.61 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $470.70 and a 200-day moving average of $485.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a twelve month low of $391.16 and a twelve month high of $529.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

W.W. Grainger ( NYSE:GWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $7.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.16 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 53.07%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.48 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 26.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a $1.72 dividend. This represents a $6.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.67%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GWW. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $510.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of W.W. Grainger from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $449.00 to $421.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $507.88.

Insider Transactions at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 12,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.83, for a total transaction of $5,995,988.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,629,841.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Laurie R. Thomson sold 276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.05, for a total transaction of $135,805.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $948,672.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

W.W. Grainger Profile

(Get Rating)

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Japan, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. It offers safety and security supplies, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking and hand tools.

