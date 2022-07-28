Waldron Private Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 2,065 Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,065 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 33,478 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,512,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 48,121 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,049,000 after buying an additional 2,628 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 3,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $758,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $109.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.18.

In other news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.75, for a total value of $44,716.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,291,258. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock opened at $106.52 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $82.01 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.35. Duke Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $95.48 and a 12 month high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $1.005 dividend. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 82.77%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

