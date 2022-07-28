Waldron Private Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 294 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth $25,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total value of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910 over the last 90 days. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.60.

Shares of SO opened at $73.26 on Thursday. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $60.99 and a 1 year high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $77.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $71.91 and a 200-day moving average of $70.80.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

