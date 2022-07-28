Waldron Private Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 1,496 AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 168.0% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ABC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $139.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $144.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Argus boosted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upgraded AmerisourceBergen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AmerisourceBergen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.73.

In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 4,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $783,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.22, for a total value of $1,621,205.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,975,237.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 6,027,855 shares of company stock valued at $904,038,584 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABC opened at $145.07 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $145.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.12. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $30.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.49.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.23. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.44%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

