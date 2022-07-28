Waldron Private Wealth LLC Invests $254,000 in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CTRA. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $178,087,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,592,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,417,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $24,022,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $19,085,000. 93.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. MKM Partners reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coterra Energy from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Coterra Energy from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

Coterra Energy Trading Up 2.1 %

In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Francis Brian Barron sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $335,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 281,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,426,226.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Stephen P. Bell sold 36,327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.41, for a total transaction of $1,286,339.07. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 351,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,444,348.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 96,327 shares of company stock worth $3,213,039 in the last 90 days. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CTRA opened at $30.06 on Thursday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a one year low of $14.28 and a one year high of $36.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of -0.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.12.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. Coterra Energy had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 24.79%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Coterra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 27.91%.

About Coterra Energy

(Get Rating)

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 177,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

Featured Stories

