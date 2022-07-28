Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,333 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ED. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 67,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,970 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1,550.0% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 6,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares during the period. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $257,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 174,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,851,000 after acquiring an additional 3,769 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Shares of ED opened at $95.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.16 and a 200-day moving average of $91.31. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a one year low of $71.52 and a one year high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $33.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ED shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Consolidated Edison presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.91.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

