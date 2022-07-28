Waldron Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 3,231 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MPC. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $411,853,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter worth about $140,222,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $308,196,000 after buying an additional 933,145 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 30.2% in the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 2,542,173 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $162,674,000 after buying an additional 589,455 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 757,311 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,460,000 after buying an additional 475,613 shares during the period. 80.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $117.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a report on Monday, June 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.27.

Marathon Petroleum Trading Up 2.3 %

Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $89.98 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $53.47 and a one year high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.68 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $92.71 and its 200 day moving average is $85.31.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.37. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 7.93%. The company had revenue of $38.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. Marathon Petroleum’s revenue was up 67.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 19 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Marathon Petroleum

In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Raymond L. Brooks sold 133,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.82, for a total value of $12,960,034.74. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,123,671.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Marathon Petroleum

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.