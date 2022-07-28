Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases 1,119 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 33,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,119 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.1% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 18,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 8.6% in the first quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after buying an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 31.0% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 317 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aua Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 14.4% in the first quarter. Aua Capital Management LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.53.

PG stock opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $129.50 and a 1-year high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.913 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

