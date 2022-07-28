Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 512 Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Humana by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Humana by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Humana by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 1,001 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Humana by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Samir Deshpande sold 3,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $434.19, for a total value of $1,718,089.83. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,400,636.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Humana Stock Down 2.8 %

HUM stock opened at $478.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $60.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.29, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Humana Inc. has a 12 month low of $351.20 and a 12 month high of $497.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $460.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $438.81.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $8.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $1.00. Humana had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 17.27%. The business had revenue of $23.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.89 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 24.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HUM. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $506.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $548.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $490.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Humana from $512.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $510.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $499.61.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Further Reading

