Waldron Private Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 7,400 The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $27,000. American National Bank grew its position in Williams Companies by 63.6% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 908 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Atwood & Palmer Inc. boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 306.4% in the first quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 951 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Williams Companies in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Williams Companies by 59.3% in the first quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. 86.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Williams Companies

In related news, SVP Debbie L. Cowan sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.75, for a total value of $1,367,607.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,891 shares in the company, valued at $2,374,135.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Williams Companies Trading Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have commented on WMB. US Capital Advisors reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Williams Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.54.

NYSE WMB opened at $33.79 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.97.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 141.67%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

