Waldron Private Wealth LLC Takes $239,000 Position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO)

Waldron Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 9,520 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Marathon Oil by 138.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Price Performance

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $23.88 on Thursday. Marathon Oil Co. has a twelve month low of $10.41 and a twelve month high of $33.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.61.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total value of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.