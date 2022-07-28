Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Given New $133.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $155.00 to $133.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the retailer’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 5.06% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Walmart from $150.00 to $139.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $134.00 target price on Walmart in a report on Monday, June 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Up 3.8 %

Walmart stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77.

Insider Transactions at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 6.4 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,517,160 shares in the company, valued at $185,290,750.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 442.9% in the first quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.