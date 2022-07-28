Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.69% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on WMT. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Gordon Haskett decreased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $166.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.50.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Performance

Shares of Walmart stock opened at $126.59 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $347.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.86. Walmart has a 1 year low of $117.27 and a 1 year high of $160.77.

Insider Activity at Walmart

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $141.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.05 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 19.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Walmart will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $1,219,421.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,526,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $191,789,387.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Walmart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bailard Inc. grew its position in Walmart by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 14,020 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,705,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,443 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Kanawha Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 8,841 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 928 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092 shares during the period. Finally, West Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Walmart

(Get Rating)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.