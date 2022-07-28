Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target Cut to $125.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at Truist Financial from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the entertainment giant’s stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.77% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $153.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.28.

DIS opened at $103.50 on Tuesday. Walt Disney has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.86 and a 200-day moving average of $122.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $188.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.38, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.24.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 126.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 96.2% during the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% during the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $1,573,000. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

