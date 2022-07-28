Washington Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:WASH) Trading 3.5% Higher on Strong Earnings

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WASH – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 3.5% during trading on Tuesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $52.06 and last traded at $51.99. 2,587 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 48,603 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.24.

The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.23. Washington Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 13.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.00 EPS.

Get Washington Trust Bancorp alerts:

Washington Trust Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th. Washington Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Washington Trust Bancorp

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Washington Trust Bancorp to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Washington Trust Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 7,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $652,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Washington Trust Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 149.5% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 19,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 11,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Washington Trust Bancorp by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Washington Trust Bancorp Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.77.

Washington Trust Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The Washington Trust Company, of Westerly that offers various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides various commercial and retail lending products, such as commercial real estate loans, including commercial mortgages and construction loans; commercial and industrial loans; residential real estate loans that consist of mortgage and homeowner construction loans; and consumer loans comprising home equity loans and lines of credit, personal installment loans, and loans to individuals secured by general aviation aircraft.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Trust Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.