Wells Fargo & Company Trims TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Target Price to $86.00

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company to $86.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Bank of America cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $119.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $90.00 to $72.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion to $82.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $111.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of TransUnion from $112.00 to $87.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransUnion has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $99.46.

TransUnion Stock Down 0.1 %

TransUnion stock opened at $75.44 on Wednesday. TransUnion has a twelve month low of $72.26 and a twelve month high of $125.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.37.

TransUnion Dividend Announcement

TransUnion ( NYSE:TRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.09. TransUnion had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 39.90%. The company had revenue of $948.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $964.38 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling at TransUnion

In other TransUnion news, Director William Bosworth sold 405 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.72, for a total value of $31,881.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $261,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 314,760 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,695 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 39,904 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,124,000 after acquiring an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,294,000. 97.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TransUnion

(Get Rating)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics to businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

Further Reading

