Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Acquired by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP’s holdings in Welltower were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WELL. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Welltower by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its position in shares of Welltower by 55.6% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Welltower during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors own 93.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Stock Down 0.5 %

WELL stock opened at $84.53 on Thursday. Welltower Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.56 and a 12 month high of $99.43. The firm has a market cap of $38.37 billion, a PE ratio of 112.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 325.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WELL. Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Welltower from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Welltower from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $99.00 target price on shares of Welltower in a research report on Monday, June 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.13.

Welltower Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.