West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 34.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,004 shares during the period. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Exxon Mobil by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 92,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,686,000 after buying an additional 4,709 shares during the period. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,030,693 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $124,258,000 after purchasing an additional 153,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,310,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Stock Up 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:XOM opened at $91.57 on Thursday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $52.10 and a 1-year high of $105.57. The stock has a market cap of $385.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.18). Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 53.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 11.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Argus upped their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $92.00 to $104.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.73.

Insider Transactions at Exxon Mobil

In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.65, for a total transaction of $241,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,142,091.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

About Exxon Mobil

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

