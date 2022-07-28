Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Holdings Lifted by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,652 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $4,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WAL. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Western Alliance Bancorporation during the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $7,678,000. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 2,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

WAL opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a fifty-two week low of $68.41 and a fifty-two week high of $124.93. The business has a 50-day moving average of $74.99 and a 200-day moving average of $84.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $8.06 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.45.

Western Alliance Bancorporation ( NYSE:WAL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.09. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 21.70% and a net margin of 40.16%. The company had revenue of $628.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.26 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.29 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $73.57 per share, with a total value of $147,140.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,181.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders bought 4,150 shares of company stock valued at $313,214 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WAL shares. Wedbush increased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Western Alliance Bancorporation from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Western Alliance Bancorporation to $100.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Western Alliance Bancorporation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.86.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

