WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in WEX were worth $4,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WEX. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,082 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $728,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 40,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,293,000 after acquiring an additional 788 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of WEX by 28.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,846 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 6,990 shares during the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $1,390,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX during the first quarter worth approximately $313,000. 98.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WEX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of WEX in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on WEX to $206.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on WEX from $232.00 to $217.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.69.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $170.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $161.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.01 and a 12-month high of $208.38. The firm has a market cap of $7.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.71, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.59.

WEX (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.03. WEX had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $517.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.87 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that WEX Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jennifer Kimball sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.09, for a total value of $294,103.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.22, for a total value of $134,676.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,162,657.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,501 shares of company stock valued at $593,780. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

