Widmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 116 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Widmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 116 shares during the quarter. Home Depot makes up approximately 1.7% of Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Widmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,921,581 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $7,002,662,000 after buying an additional 701,811 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $4,325,629,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 7,830,978 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,249,934,000 after purchasing an additional 346,970 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,221,435 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,166,946,000 after purchasing an additional 566,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Home Depot by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,823,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,001,755,000 after purchasing an additional 840,033 shares during the period. 70.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total transaction of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,739,935.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.23, for a total value of $39,335.28. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,248,052.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Home Depot Trading Up 0.2 %

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HD. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $354.00 to $330.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Home Depot to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their price objective on Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $368.45.

NYSE HD opened at $298.91 on Thursday. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $264.51 and a 1-year high of $420.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $289.37 and a 200-day moving average of $314.41. The firm has a market cap of $307.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The company had revenue of $38.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.86 EPS. Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.43 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $1.90 dividend. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.25%.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

