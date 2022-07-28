William V. Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $373,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,953,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %
Shares of GSBC opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.
