William V. Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Rating) Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of Great Southern Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $373,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 240,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,953,606.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Great Southern Bancorp Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GSBC opened at $62.85 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $59.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $810.14 million, a P/E ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.78. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.30 and a 1-year high of $63.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from Great Southern Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $7,301,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 137,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,093,000 after acquiring an additional 51,534 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 323.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,257,000 after acquiring an additional 42,139 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,419,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 322,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,168,000 after acquiring an additional 37,201 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Great Southern Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.