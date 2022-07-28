Windsor Capital Management LLC Sells 83 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Windsor Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the period. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Costello Asset Management INC grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $489,000. Bar Harbor Trust Services grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 15,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at $497,000. Finally, Berkshire Bank boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 45,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,375,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on PG. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $156.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.53.

PG opened at $145.64 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $129.50 and a twelve month high of $165.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $143.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $151.80. The company has a market cap of $349.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a $0.913 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

