WSFS Financial (NASDAQ:WSFS) Stock Price Up 5.2% After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Shares of WSFS Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WSFS – Get Rating) rose 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $45.48 and last traded at $45.05. Approximately 4,455 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 238,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.82.

The bank reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.10. WSFS Financial had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 23.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 EPS.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from WSFS Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. WSFS Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.66%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WSFS shares. StockNews.com downgraded WSFS Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on WSFS Financial to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on WSFS Financial from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 1,032.3% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 702 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in WSFS Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in WSFS Financial by 43.5% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a 200-day moving average of $45.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

WSFS Financial Corporation operates as the savings and loan holding company for the Wilmington Savings Fund Society, FSB that provides various banking services in the United States. It operates through three segments: WSFS Bank, Cash Connect, and Wealth Management. It offers various deposit products, including savings accounts, demand deposits, interest-bearing demand deposits, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as accepts jumbo certificates of deposit from individuals, businesses, and municipalities.

