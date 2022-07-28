Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of XOS in a report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of XOS stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,568.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 54.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XOS. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in XOS in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in XOS in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in XOS in the first quarter worth $41,000. Index Fund Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in XOS in the second quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of XOS in the fourth quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ XOS opened at $1.78 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.49. XOS has a one year low of $1.70 and a one year high of $9.99.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.40 million. On average, equities analysts predict that XOS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

