Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Xos, Inc. (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.95.
Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of XOS in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company.
In related news, CTO Robert Ferber sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.79, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 377,971 shares in the company, valued at approximately $676,568.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.60% of the company’s stock.
XOS opened at $1.78 on Thursday. XOS has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.
XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $7.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 million. Equities research analysts predict that XOS will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.
Xos, Inc, a mobility solutions company, manufactures and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.
