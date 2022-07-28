Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY) Short Interest Up 485.9% in July

Yduqs Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:YDUQY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 87,300 shares, a growth of 485.9% from the June 30th total of 14,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 32,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Yduqs Participações Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:YDUQY opened at $3.13 on Thursday. Yduqs Participações has a 12-month low of $2.41 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.47.
About Yduqs Participações
