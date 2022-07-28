YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Down 7.8% Following Analyst Downgrade

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Cowen lowered their price target on the stock to $59.00. The company traded as low as $44.30 and last traded at $44.49. Approximately 29,511 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 994,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.27.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on YETI to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of YETI from $89.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $121.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of YETI from $86.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, YETI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 27,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 9,627 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in YETI in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its stake in YETI by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 17,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.74, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.46.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. YETI had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 47.22%. The business had revenue of $293.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $290.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

