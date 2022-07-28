Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Given New $71.00 Price Target at Barclays

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $81.00 to $71.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ZION. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association to $66.00 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $69.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $65.42.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ZION opened at $53.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $53.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.09. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $47.92 and a 52 week high of $75.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Dividend Announcement

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The bank reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.06). Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 34.40% and a return on equity of 14.53%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Friday, April 29th that permits the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to reacquire up to 0.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Zions Bancorporation, National Association

In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP James R. Abbott bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $57.03 per share, for a total transaction of $570,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 77,918 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,663.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott A. Law sold 713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.16, for a total transaction of $38,616.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,003.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,560 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.6% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,007 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 111.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 445 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 9,665 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

