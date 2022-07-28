Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) Position Increased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Zscaler were worth $5,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 110.0% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its stake in Zscaler by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in Zscaler by 362.1% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 134 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.41% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Stock Performance

NASDAQ ZS opened at $148.71 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.70 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $202.26. Zscaler, Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.12 and a 52-week high of $376.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zscaler ( NASDAQ:ZS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $286.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.52% and a negative return on equity of 58.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Zscaler, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,424,712.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, COO Dali Rajic sold 25,000 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.80, for a total transaction of $3,895,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 231,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,079,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Schlossman sold 4,184 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total transaction of $571,827.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,424,712.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,710 shares of company stock worth $7,275,302 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ZS shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $280.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $405.00 to $194.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $270.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Zscaler from $350.00 to $200.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.65.

Zscaler Profile

(Get Rating)

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, Internet of Things device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and Internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to managed applications hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

Featured Stories

