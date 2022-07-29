12,045 Shares in Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC) Bought by IFG Advisory LLC

IFG Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Prospect Capital Co. (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Prospect Capital by 1.7% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 225,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 3,780 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Point Wealth Management Partners LLC acquired a new position in Prospect Capital during the first quarter worth $92,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 18.0% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 163,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 24,885 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Prospect Capital in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Prospect Capital by 103.1% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 140,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 71,359 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PSEC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Prospect Capital from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Prospect Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Prospect Capital in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Prospect Capital Stock Performance

NASDAQ PSEC opened at $7.65 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. Prospect Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $9.06.

Prospect Capital (NASDAQ:PSEC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $181.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Prospect Capital had a net margin of 126.76% and a return on equity of 8.29%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Prospect Capital Co. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Prospect Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. Prospect Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.73%.

Prospect Capital Company Profile

Prospect Capital Corporation is a business development company. It specializes in middle market, mature, mezzanine finance, later stage, emerging growth, leveraged buyouts, refinancing, acquisitions, recapitalizations, turnaround, growth capital, development, capital expenditures and subordinated debt tranches of collateralized loan obligations, cash flow term loans, market place lending and bridge transactions.

