163,108 Shares in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) Acquired by Ziegler Capital Management LLC

Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 163,108 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,000. Ziegler Capital Management LLC owned 0.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Quadrant LLC CA bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $88,000. Zhang Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,249 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

AXL opened at $8.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.41. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $6.36 and a one year high of $10.91.

American Axle & Manufacturing ( NYSE:AXL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.20. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 0.61% and a positive return on equity of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.80.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that supports electric, hybrid, and internal combustion vehicles in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe.

