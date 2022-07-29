16,626 Shares in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Bought by Versor Investments LP

Versor Investments LP purchased a new position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,626 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $417,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after acquiring an additional 351,432 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,524,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $139,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065,757 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,124,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,397,000 after purchasing an additional 976,465 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 147.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,191,593 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $85,246,000 after purchasing an additional 3,091,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Marathon Oil by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,835,662 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $79,401,000 after purchasing an additional 627,634 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Oil Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:MRO opened at $23.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.95 billion, a PE ratio of 8.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.09. Marathon Oil Co. has a 1 year low of $10.41 and a 1 year high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Dividend Announcement

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Marathon Oil Co. will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 290,934 shares in the company, valued at $8,154,880.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRO shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup cut shares of Marathon Oil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “maintains” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marathon Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.75.

Marathon Oil Profile

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

