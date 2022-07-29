2,423 Shares in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Purchased by National Asset Management Inc.

National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $401,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Standard Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 22.2% during the fourth quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $371,216,000 after purchasing an additional 443,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 887,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,183,000 after acquiring an additional 7,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Technology by 9.1% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 575,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,100,000 after acquiring an additional 48,062 shares during the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $637,870.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AZPN shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $176.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $193.33.

Shares of Aspen Technology stock opened at $195.15 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.67, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $122.29 and a 52 week high of $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a current ratio of 4.07.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 39.22% and a return on equity of 40.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

